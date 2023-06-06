AKEL on the appointment of Anna Aristotelous

The government must revoke its unacceptable and insulting decision

2 June 2023, AKEL C.C. Press Office, Nicosia

The decision of the Nicosia Court the day before yesterday revealed the former director of the Central Prison as one of those responsible for the illegal and humiliating treatment of the late Kostas Papakostas, which led to his death.

The appointment of Anna Aristotelous to the post of Presidential Commissioner for Humanitarian Affairs is an insult to the memory of Kostas Papakostas who suffered the inhumanity and vindictiveness of the previous government. It also constitutes contempt for the judgment of the Court of Justice. The President of the Republic is called upon to revoke this unacceptable and insulting decision.