The Actors Theatre presents our journey my dog Azur at the Cypriot Community Centre in Wood Green, London.

Its a story about a dog called Azur and the village Sichari on the Pentadactylos mountain .

Friday and Saturday 9th and 10th June 2023 at 7.30pm tickets £10

At the Cypriot Community Centre , Earlham Grove, Wood Green, London N22 5HJ.

More information Telephone 07956 903827