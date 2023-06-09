TfL invites people to have their say on proposals for the next new section of the Superloop, connecting North Finchley and Walthamstow

The new X34 service between North Finchley and Walthamstow would form part of the game-changing Superloop network of express bus services in outer London

“These new routes will be instrumental in providing Londoners with more public transport options and alternatives to private car use. I’m excited about the benefits they will bring through providing quick links to transport hubs, town centres and hospitals, and helping us to build a better, greener London for everyone. ”

Sadiq Khan

Mayor of London

Transport for London (TfL) is inviting people to have their say on proposals for a new limited stop express bus service between North Finchley and Walthamstow, currently called the X34. The new service would be a significant addition to the bus network, providing additional bus capacity in busy locations and travel options across northeast London, as well as encouraging people to make cleaner, cost-effective, sustainable journeys.

The proposed route would enable quicker journeys and more transport options for people moving between transport hubs and town centre locations in Finchley, New Southgate and Walthamstow, as well as serving sections of the North Circular Road (A406).

With more than 675 routes and 19,000 stops across London, buses are our most accessible, available and affordable form of public transport in London and provide an excellent alternative to cars for journeys that can’t easily be walked or cycled.

The new route would be part of the Superloop, a major expansion of outer London’s network which, when complete, will circle London and connect town centres, hospitals, schools and transport hubs. Supported by funding provided by the Mayor of London, the Superloop is a key part of his commitment to improving the bus network in outer London and could add more than four million additional kilometres to London’s bus network. This is in order to strengthen and improve public transport options in line with the London-wide ULEZ expansion

Last month, TfL launched a public consultation on the first new Superloop route, the X183 running between Harrow and North Finchley, which is open for comments until Monday 12 June. TfL has consulted on separate proposals for a more than 400,000 km increase per year in bus services in Harrow, Barnet, Brent, Havering and Wandsworth, with more than 80,000 additional operated kilometres per year for an extension to route 223. This is part of the Mayor’s commitment to improving the bus network in outer London with more than one million extra kilometres of bus services.

Proposals for the route mean that the X34 would run alongside part of the existing route 221 between North Finchley and New Southgate, and part of route 34 between Arnos Grove and Walthamstow. The X34 would run every 12 minutes Monday to Saturday and every 15 minutes during evenings and Sundays. The proposed route would allow customers using the new X34 service to connect to numerous bus routes in northeast London. The consultation is now open at https://haveyoursay.tfl.gov.uk/x34-superloop until 21 July.

The Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan said: “The Superloop will be a real gamechanger when it comes to public transport in outer London.

“These new routes will be instrumental in providing Londoners with more public transport options and alternatives to private car use. I’m excited about the benefits they will bring through providing quick links to transport hubs, town centres and hospitals, and helping us to build a better, greener London for everyone.

“I want to encourage Londoners to have their say on the new routes and share their views on how the Superloop could best serve them.”

Geoff Hobbs, TfL’s Director of Public Transport Planning, said: “Buses sit at the heart of the capital’s transport network and provide a vital lifeline for everyone living in, working in and visiting the capital.

“The Superloop will have an important role to play as we strive for a greener, cleaner and more sustainable London. Feedback from the public is hugely valuable and I’d encourage everyone to respond to the consultation. This will enable us to shape our future plans and help create a bus service which benefits everyone travelling throughout the area.”

Ben Curtis, Campaigns Officer at the Campaign for Better Transport, said: – “TfL’s new Superloop bus route between North Finchley and Walthamstow paves the way for a greener, more connected London. By expanding bus services in outer London, residents, businesses, and visitors have the freedom to travel sustainably and cost effectively. We welcome the news of this consultation as we kick off ‘Better Transport Week’ – a week long celebration of public transport, of which the bus sits at the heart. London is leading the way on buses, which will give confidence to authorities across the country”

TfL has set out its long-term vision for buses in its Bus Action Plan. The plan aims to increase the number of customers choosing to travel by bus across London and make the network zero carbon by 2030. This will involve creating a service that supports independent and spontaneous travel with improved customer information. Those using the bus will see faster journeys with bus speeds improved by 10 per cent and an additional 25km of new bus lanes. There will also be improved connections with better interchanges in outer London. There are already more than 950 zero emission buses out on the city’s streets, with plans for the whole fleet to be converted by 2030, subject to Government funding.

TfL has recently started installing a wave of new bus countdown boards across every borough in the capital. More than 300 additional signs will be in place by the end of the year, boosting the overall number of boards by 12 per cent. The signs are a simple and reliable way of helping Londoners get from A to B by bus. Knowing exactly when the next bus is coming helps to make public transport an easier and a more attractive option.