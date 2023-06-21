Summer Uni 2023 is coming soon.

Course applications go live on Saturday 8 July but you can REGISTER NOW at https://youthenfield.taptub.co.uk/registration/

Everyone applying must complete the registration form online.

Please note that young people under 16 will need a parent/guardian’s signature on the form. Over 16’s can self-consent.

You can book onto courses from Saturday 8 July either online or at the Summer Uni Launch Event

8 July 11am-3.30pm at Enfield Civic Centre,

Silver Street EN1 3XA.

Enjoy a fabulous summer holiday for young people aged 11-19 and up to 25 with SEND who live, work or study in Enfield.

You can choose from over 80 activity courses that will be held all over the London Borough of Enfield.

#supportingyoungenfield

#summeruni23

#YouthEnfield

