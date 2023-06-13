Planned strike action to impact some buses in north London and parts of central and east London on four days later this month, with little or no service expected on affected routes

Unite has announced bus strikes that are due to affect some bus routes for four days later this month in north London and parts of central and east London.

If the action goes ahead, little or no service is expected on the affected routes, and other local bus, Tube and rail services in this part of London will be busier than usual if the action goes ahead.

The majority of London’s bus network will operate as normal on the affected days and TfL is doing everything it can to reduce the impact of the strike action. Customers are advised however to check before they travel and leave extra time for their journeys.

Bus drivers at some Arriva London North garages plan to strike on Tuesday 20 and Wednesday 21 June, as well as on Tuesday 27 and Wednesday 28 June. This is expected to affect up to 46 routes, mostly through north London and also parts of central and east London.

Little or no service is expected on affected bus routes from 05:00, or the time of the first bus, on Tuesday 20 June, all day on Wednesday 21 June and through to 06:00 on Thursday 22 June, when a normal service is expected to resume. The same service pattern will apply the following week, when services will be affected from the morning of Tuesday 27 June through to 06:00 on Thursday 29 June. There will however be no impact to Night Bus services on 19 and 26 June into the following morning.

A full list of affected routes, which accounts for less than 10 per cent of the bus network, is available on TfL’s webpage. A normal service is expected on London’s 500 other bus routes.

TfL urges Unite and Arriva London North to work together to find a solution to this dispute.

Louise Cheeseman, TfL’s Director of Bus, said:

‘If this action goes ahead there will still be options for people to travel in north London and parts of central and east London, but other routes may be busier than normal. We’re encouraging everyone who might be affected to plan ahead, check before they travel and leave more time for their journeys. Our website is a really easy way to check your travel, whether that’s days in advance or whilst on the move.

‘We encourage both parties to find a solution to this dispute to avoid disruption to Londoners.’

TfL will ensure as many bus services as possible run in north London, but they will be busier than normal. Customers are advised to check before they travel and leave extra time for their journeys. To ensure these services run as smoothly as possible, TfL advises customers to have their cards at the ready to avoid delays, to make space for wheelchair users, and to not hold the doors open.

Where possible, customers should consider alternative transport such as London Underground, London Overground, Elizabeth line, National Rail services or walking and cycling, with Santander Cycles available. E-scooters can be hired in some London boroughs, including City of London and Tower Hamlets. Customers who need to use buses in the areas affected should also try to travel at quieter times as during the busiest times it may not be possible to board the first bus.

For more details on the industrial action and tools to plan their journey, passengers should go to: www.tfl.gov.uk/strikes

TfL is carrying out a comprehensive targeted communications campaign to ensure customers are aware of the strike and can prepare in advance

The following bus routes will be impacted by Unite strike action from 05:00 on Tuesday 20 June to 05:00 on Thursday 22 June, and from 05:00 on Tuesday 27 June to 05:00 on Thursday 29 June:

19, 29, 34, 38, 41, 73, 78, 102, 121, 123, 141, 144, 149, 150, 158, 175, 191, 192, 221, 242, 243, 253, 254, 259, 279, 307, 313, 318, 325, 329, 340, 341, 349, 377, 675, W3, W4, W6, N19, N29, N38, N41, N73, N242, N253, N279

For more information about the expected strike action visit www.tfl.gov.uk/strikes

For more information about Santander Cycles and docking stations visit https://tfl.gov.uk/modes/cycling/santander-cycles.