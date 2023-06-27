Although two men were convicted of Stephen’s murder in 2012, we know other suspects have not yet been brought to justice.

Matthew White first came to our attention as a witness in 1993. He was arrested and interviewed in March 2000 and in December 2013 and a file submitted to prosecutors in May 2005 and October 2014.

On both occasions the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) advised there was no realistic prospect of conviction of White for any offence.

Deputy Assistant Commissioner Matt Ward said: “The impact of the racist murder of Stephen Lawrence and attack on Duwayne Brooks, and subsequent inquiries, continues to be felt throughout policing.

“Unfortunately, too many mistakes were made in the initial investigation and the impact of them continues to be seen.

“On the 30th anniversary of Stephen’s murder, Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley apologised for our failings and I repeat that apology today.”

Following the 2012 convictions, trial judge Mr Justice Treacy said: “On the evidence before the court, there are still three or four other killers of Stephen Lawrence at large.”

White first came to the attention of the investigation team in May 1993 when he told officers he had visited the home address of two other suspects on the night of the murder.

He was again seen by officers when he refused to attend the Stephen Lawrence Inquiry. In November 1999, during the post-Inquiry investigation, White was re-interviewed.

Between March and April 2000, White was arrested and interviewed under caution following the receipt of new information from a new witness. He denied any involvement in the murder.

In May 2005, prosecutors advised that there was no realistic prospect of conviction of White for any offence.

Following the 2012 convictions of Gary Dobson and David Norris, a seven-year post conviction investigation was undertaken.

In 2013 it was discovered that in 1993, a Met officer who was not involved in the investigation team sent a message regarding a relative of White who may hold information.

The relative was not named and was subsequently misidentified. This was a significant and regrettable error. It was not until 2013 that the correct relative was identified and the new information obtained.

In December 2013, White was arrested for the second time, based on this new information. In October 2014, a further CPS advice file concluded that no further action should be taken.

In February 2020, Matthew White was seen and spoken to again by the investigation team. There was insufficient witness or forensic evidence to progress further. He died in August 2021.

Later that year, the investigation was placed into and remains in an inactive phase.

In 2020, the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) announced that, following an investigation commenced in 2014, they had submitted a file of evidence to the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) to consider whether four former police officers, who were in senior roles at various times during the first few weeks of the investigation, may have committed criminal offences of misconduct in public office.

In May 2023, the Met commissioned a routine forensic review of key exhibits to consider whether new scientific processes could advance the case.