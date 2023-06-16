One of Keir Starmer’s shadow ministers has had the Labour party whip suspended after a complaint about his conduct.

Bambos Charalambous, a shadow Foreign Office minister and MP for Enfield Southgate, is under investigation after a complaint was made against him.

It is understood there was a formal complaint to Labour’s independent complaints process. As a result, Charalambous is administratively suspended from the Labour party; this also means the whip is suspended in the House of Commons.

He has stood down from his frontbench role on the shadow foreign affairs team.

In a Tweet, the 55-year-old, who will sit as an independent in Parliament following his suspension, said that he will “cooperate fully” with the investigation.

The shadow minister posted: “I am aware that there is an allegation that requires investigation by the Labour party. It is right and proper that process is allowed to take place. I will cooperate fully and play my full part. It is not appropriate to say anything further at this time.”

In a statement to Parikiaki, Charalambous said, “I believe the complaint against me is false and malicious and I have instructed solicitors in order to help to clear my name. I hope that the matter is dealt with speedily by the Labour Party.”

Labour is not commenting on the suspension of the whip or the investigation.

Under party rules, once an MP has been administratively suspended and is under investigation, they have the party whip suspended as an automatic precaution.

Charalambous, a former solicitor, was first elected in his north London constituency in 2017. He has held several posts on Starmer’s frontbench, including shadow minister for crime and then immigration, before being appointed shadow minister.