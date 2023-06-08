St Panteleimon FC are looking to strengthen our squad for the forthcoming 2023/24 season.

Players must be aged 18+ Played in KOPA League or at Step 5 and above.

They can offer:

• Playing in the Spartan South Midland Premiership (Saturday afternoons)

• Home Games at Potters Bar Town FC, Potters Bar

• Thursday night training sessions during the season

• Post Match Food & Drinks

St Panteleimon FC was founded in 2015. In just 8 years The Saints have won four League Championship titles. and two League Cups. Progressing from its proud KOPA Sunday League beginnings to Step 5 of the English National League.

Please email the Manager, George Frangeskou at [email protected]