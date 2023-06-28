The St Demetrios annual community Summer Festival will take place on Sunday 9 July, 12.30pm and St Demetrios Church, Logan Road, Edmonton N9 0LP.

There will be food and drink, music, dancing and children’s activities. Don’t miss a fun day out!

Entrance is £3 adults, £1 children, and FREE for under 5’s.

A day Pilgrimage to the Patriarchal Monastery of St. John the Baptist in Essex will take place on Tuesday 8 August.

The schedule is as follows:

9am – Departure from St. Demetrios Church, Edmonton

11am – Arrival at St. John the Baptist Monastery

11am – 12 noon – Refreshments

12 noon – Supplicatory Canon to the Most Holy Mother of God

1pm – 2pm – Lunch at the Monastery’s grounds (bring your own lunch pack)

2pm – 3pm – Tour at the Monastery

3.30pm – 4.45pm – Visit to the Tiptree Jam Factory and Museum

5pm – Departure from Tiptree Jam Factory and Museum

7pm – Arrival at St. Demetrios Church

Admission: £20 per person.

For further information on either event, please visit www.stdemetrios.org.uk