The St Demetrios annual community Summer Festival will take place on Sunday 9 July, 12.30pm and St Demetrios Church, Logan Road, Edmonton N9 0LP.
There will be food and drink, music, dancing and children’s activities. Don’t miss a fun day out!
Entrance is £3 adults, £1 children, and FREE for under 5’s.
A day Pilgrimage to the Patriarchal Monastery of St. John the Baptist in Essex will take place on Tuesday 8 August.
The schedule is as follows:
9am – Departure from St. Demetrios Church, Edmonton
11am – Arrival at St. John the Baptist Monastery
11am – 12 noon – Refreshments
12 noon – Supplicatory Canon to the Most Holy Mother of God
1pm – 2pm – Lunch at the Monastery’s grounds (bring your own lunch pack)
2pm – 3pm – Tour at the Monastery
3.30pm – 4.45pm – Visit to the Tiptree Jam Factory and Museum
5pm – Departure from Tiptree Jam Factory and Museum
7pm – Arrival at St. Demetrios Church
Admission: £20 per person.
For further information on either event, please visit www.stdemetrios.org.uk