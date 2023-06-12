President of the Republic of Cyprus Nikos Christodoulides will tell Europeans on Tuesday that Cyprus is the common home of all lawful residents of the country, whose rights are respected without discrimination or exceptions, said Government Spokesman, Konstantinos Letymbiotis, on Monday.

In his speech before the European Parliament in Strasbourg, President Christodoulides will also refer to the multiple challenges faced by the EU.

In statements to the press, the Spokesman said, “the President of the Republic is traveling to Strasbourg, where tomorrow he will address the Plenary of the European Parliament, upon the invitation of President Roberta Metsola, within the framework of the ‘This is Europe Debate’ institution, which hosts leaders of EU Member States.”

He said that President Christodoulides will present his vision for “our great European family and the path towards European Integration. He will address the multiple challenges we have to collectively manage to tackle major issues such as migration, the environmental crisis, energy, and the need for a transition to a green economy. These are subjects in which the Republic of Cyprus aspires to have a role and a voice, operating as a reliable partner among the states in the region.”

At the same time, President Christodoulides will reiterate the willingness of the Government of the Republic of Cyprus to utilize its status as a member state of the European Union to function as a bridge of communication and stability within a framework of cooperation which will be based on an unwavering commitment to international law.

President Christodoulides will also present his proposal for a more active involvement of the EU in the effort to break the deadlock and achieve an immediate resumption of negotiations for the solution of the Cyprus problem within the agreed UN framework.

At the same time, President Christodoulides will convey a “clear message to the European citizens that the Republic of Cyprus is the common home of all lawful residents of the country, whose rights are respected without discrimination or exceptions”, said Letymbiotis.

Nineteen years since its accession to the European Union, the Republic of Cyprus looks forward to the contribution of our partners in the implementation of European principles and values, as well as the prevalence of the rule of law against the illegality caused by the ongoing Turkish occupation of part of the Cypriot territory, which is part of the European territory, the Spokesman added.

Cyprus has been divided since 1974 when Turkish troops invaded and occupied the island’s northern third.