After Maestro In Blue, another Greek production, Smyrna My Beloved, is rumoured to be joining Netflix.

However, Tanweer, the production company behind the historical film, hasn’t made any statements or announcements as yet.

The film is based on Mimi Denissi’s play of the same name. The moving drama follows a high-society Greek woman whose family diary recounts the 1922 burning of the cosmopolitan city of Smyrna, where Greeks, Turks, Jews, Armenians and Levantines once lived together harmoniously. The historical incidents that preceded and occurred during the occupation of Smyrna by the Turkish army, including the massacre of the local Greek and Armenian population, are recounted through the lives of the Baltatzis family members.

The feature stars an array of renowned Greek actors including Mimi Denissi, Leonidas Kakouris, Burak Hakki, Kateros Katsoulis, Katerina Geronikolou, Yannis Vogiatzis, Tamila Koulieva, Anastasia Pantousi and Christos Stergioglou.

Smyrna My Beloved was shot in Lesvos, Chios, Athens, Piraeus and Faliro.