Six people will appear in court charged with drug offences following a proactive operation to tackle drugs supply and gang related violence.

In the early hours of Thursday, 1 June, Central North Gangs Unit carried out 12 search warrants at addresses across London and the North East of England.

The warrants were executed as part of Operation Currawong which aims to tackle gang related violence in Camden.

Six individuals were arrested and appeared at Highbury Corner Magistrates’ Court on Friday, 2 June.

Three were charged with conspiracy to supply class A (crack cocaine and heroin) and breach of a Criminal Behaviour Order (CBO):

Gercelain Bungisa, 31, of Swan Road, HillingdonHelije Bungisa, 30, of Upper Town Road, EalingIsaiah Boateng, 23, of North Villas, Camden

Three were charged with conspiracy to supply class A (crack cocaine and heroin):

Kyle Howard, 19, of Savernake Road, CamdenMalaika Elwon, 19, Kennedy Road, BarkingJohn Boateng, 23, of Werrington Street, Camden

Howard was bailed to appear at a court hearing at Wood Green Crown Court on Monday, 3 July. The other five were remanded in custody ahead of this hearing.