Simone: The modern saint of action

‘She is the only great spirit of our times.’

– Albert Camus

Empathy

When she was six years old, Simone Weil refused to eat sugar, because it was not available to the soldiers on the front line of the First World War. This was a pattern of behaviour that she would repeat in her short, illuminating and inspiring life.

Born in 1909, to a comfortable Jewish family, she was one of the first women to enter the elite Paris university, École Normale Supérieure. Highly gifted, she studied Philosophy, but unlike her Parisian Left-Bank contemporaries, Weil lived and breathed her values and beliefs. Her fellow students would say that whenever they saw her she was would always ask them to sign some petition or other.

She lived an unfathomably full life and died aged 34 in England, in 1943, from tuberculosis, cardiac failure and anorexia. Complications were caused by her insistence on eating only those rations allowed in occupied France during the Second World War.

She was one of the most influential writers of the twentieth century. President de Gaulle of France asked her to write the new French Constitution in 1943. The result was a miraculous book called The Need for Roots, which everyone should read. General de Gaulle rejected it, considering it too spiritual and insufficiently secular. I say pish to General Charles de Gaulle – it’s a remarkable, indispensable book.

Her actions and writing deeply influenced Simone de Beauvoir (her classmate), Jean-Paul Sartre, Albert Camus, Iris Murdoch, T.S. Eliot, Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn, Susan Sontag, Sir Roger Scruton and several Popes. Her own influences were Plato, Descartes, Sophocles, Homer, Marx, Kierkegaard and William Blake.

Social activism

After graduating, Weil taught philosophy in schools and wrote articles for left-wing periodicals (L’Humanité, Revue prolétarienne and École émancipée), but she never belonged to any political party.

In 1932, she visited Germany to assist Marxist activists at a time of social crisis, high unemployment and widespread despair among the youth. The situation seemed ripe for revolution, but she quickly saw that the communists were no match for the fascists. Returning home to France, Weil voiced her concerns to friends at what was taking shape in Germany – only to be dismissed. A year later Hitler came to power.

Later in her life, she regarded all political parties and trade unions as virtually totalitarian organisations that prevented their members from thinking for themselves.

Sublime bravery

Weil couldn’t just watch from the sidelines. In 1934, she stopped teaching and applied to work in a Parisian car factory. Her first act was to ask for the payslips of the workers. She complained that they weren’t paid enough.

Wanting to understand working-class lives, Weil observed that the workers became emotionless. The monotony of the work, and the constant scrutiny from management, led to their numb, slave-like state.

She wanted to walk in the shoes of the powerless. In 1936 Weil went to serve in the Spanish Civil War on the Republican side, and later assisted the French Resistance from London. Weil wasn’t content to just theorise about the disenfranchised.

She spun the Cartesian motto into one that was fit for the times, for an era that urgently needed action. She said, ‘I can, therefore I am. I will, therefore I am.’

In the last years of her life, Weil turned towards Christianity. Following Aeschylus, she believed that knowledge was gained through suffering.

Throughout Simone Weil’s life, her peerless moral courage set her apart. She went out into the field and practiced what she preached.

(Sources: Peter Terrence; In Our Time, BBC Radio 4)

James Neophytou