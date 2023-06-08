Islington Council Leader Cllr Kaya Comer-Schwartz sets out the Islington Promise – how the council and local people and communities can work together for a better and more equal Islington.

I am proud to lead a borough where community spirit and caring for one another is at the heart of our character. Islington is a place where we don’t leave people behind, where we support our neighbours and we all contribute to making our borough great.

With that in mind, this week we launch the Islington Promise. The Promise set outs what local people can expect from us, their council, and also what we ask for in return. Because we know that we can only make our borough a more equal place if we do it together.

From street sweepers to social workers, from housing caretakers to homelessness workers, our staff play a huge role every day in lives in our borough, making a difference in many ways, large and small.

With the Islington Promise, we’re setting out very clearly what we stand for. If we’ve learnt anything from the last few years, it’s that we cannot be sure what lies ahead, but whatever happens, we promise to always be on your side.

We’ll relentlessly tackle inequality in everything we do. We’ll be bolder in our work to create a borough where children and young people can feel safe and thrive. We’ll provide accessible help and support that works for all. And we’ll invest in our local economy, supporting local businesses and helping to create jobs and opportunities for the good of local people.

But we know we can’t do this alone. Everyone in Islington has something to contribute and we know that there is immense potential – a wealth of skills and wisdom in local communities that historically hasn’t been encouraged enough. Together we can do so much more.

That’s the other half of the Islington Promise – what we ask of you. Please get involved and play an active part in your community, in whatever way is meaningful for you. Please speak up and challenge inequality when you see it. Please shop and spend locally to support small businesses. Be proud of our brilliant borough.

Most importantly, please be part of the solution to the issues we all face. Share your ideas and suggestions, and be a part of shaping a better Islington. Let us know when we get it right – and how we can improve.

Looking after a tree in your street. Being a young person’s mentor. Playing a role in running your estate. Helping a local school. Supporting your local shops. There are lots of things, big and small, we can all do to bring about a better, more equal future in Islington.

What will you do?