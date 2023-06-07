A new campaign encouraging people to apply to become a PCSO and help build the strongest ever neighbourhoods for London launches today (Tuesday, 6 June).

The recruitment drive is being funded by the Mayor of London and will increase the number of PCSOs in London by over 40 per cent – taking the total number of community support officers in the capital to over 1,700.

The ‘Say Hello to…’ campaign features real PCSOs and highlights the everyday scenarios they deal with like fighting crime and supporting victims, as well as the critical skills and local knowledge they use each day.

PCSOs Victor, Marina, Louise and Akinseye feature in the campaign – they explain why they joined and the most rewarding and challenging parts of their role.

Former Hong Kong police officer Victor has been a PCSO for 20 years and works in West Hampstead. Victor applied after seeing an advertisement looking for people who could build bridges with communities.

Victor said: “I wanted to use the experience I had to help my community. The best reward is when you go back to see a victim of crime and they thank you for your visit and your advice, and tell you there have been no more problems since.”

Marina has been a PCSO for two months and works in Putney.

Marina said: “I decided to apply because I wanted to do more for my community. I have a very outgoing personality and that helps me to create a bond and engage with people.”

Before becoming a PCSO, Akinseye worked in security and was a part-time pastor. He now works in Greenwich.

Former estate agent Louise has been a PCSO for 16 years and works in Harrow.

PCSOs are at the heart of the Met family – they build trust with communities and can work on everything from policing high-profile events and responding to major incidents, to keeping the road network running smoothly.

The new campaign highlights how for PCSOs, bravery can come in many unexpected forms, and their ability to talk to each and every individual in their community will become their most vital asset in keeping neighbourhoods safe.

New recruits will receive training on all the knowledge, skills and legislative powers needed to carry out their duties, including first aid and personal safety, enabling them to deal calmly with whatever challenges arise each day and to serve their community with confidence.

Brand new PCSOs can expect to begin with six weeks of building skills in areas such as gathering and handling evidence, managing scenes of crime, patrol and emergency life support.

The campaign also highlights the range of attractive benefits that come with the role, including an annual starting salary of circa £30,232 and a possible additional shift allowance of between 12.5 and 20 per cent.

In addition, successful applicants get 28 days of paid annual leave, rising to 33 days after five years’ service, as well as access to a civil staff pension scheme and free travel on or off duty on London’s buses.

Commander Dr Alison Heydari, Front Line Policing Command, said: “Community policing is our foundation and this is a very critical time to join us as a PCSO to work alongside police officers and volunteers, and really make a difference in local neighbourhoods and to the lives of local people.

“The Met is firmly stepping back into community policing where we will rebuild those bonds of trust and partnership with communities, so we are working together to tackle the issues Londoners tell us they want dealt with.”

The Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, said: “I am determined to keep building on the progress we are making in London – where violence and knife crime is falling – bucking the national trend. The 500 new Police Community Support Officers I am funding will play a big role in reducing crime further, rebuilding community relations and public trust in the police and supporting the Commissioner’s Turnaround Plan for the Met.

“Being a PCSO is a unique and rewarding role at the heart of the work to make communities safer.

“I encourage Londoners from all backgrounds to apply and be part of the change we all want to see in our police, as we continue to work together to build a safer London for all.”

To find out more about becoming a PCSO in London search ‘Met PCSO’

