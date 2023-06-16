Cypriots in the City Association, in collaboration with the Cyprus High Commission in the UK and Invest Cyprus, organised a roundtable with the Minister of Energy, Commerce and Industry of the Republic of Cyprus Mr George Papanastasiou, the Chairman of the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission Dr George Theocharides, the Chairman of Invest Cyprus Mr Evgenios Evgeniou, the CEO of Invest Cyprus Mr Marios Tannousis and the Special Advisor to the President of Cyprus on Economic Affairs Dr Chris Patsalides.

The roundtable focused on “How to Improve Cyprus’ Offering and Competitiveness” and brought together Cypriots, from all communities in Cyprus, who work in the finance, legal, accounting, technology and consulting sectors in the UK aiming to develop a strategic approach towards improving Cyprus’ offering and competitiveness.

The roundtable took place at the High Commission of the Republic of Cyprus.