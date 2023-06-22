Children from St Paul’s Catholic Primary School joined Leader of the Council Cllr Peray Ahmet and cabinet members Cllr Emily Arkell and Cllr Zena Brabazon in Finsbury Park this week to see the recently completed Richard Hope Play Space.

The new inclusive play space is one of the many improvements we have made in #FinsburyPark thanks to major events income.

