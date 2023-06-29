Following extensive investigations into a drugs line operating in Camden, officers carried out several early-morning raids on Thursday, 29 June at 12 addresses across London.

Eight people – two male juveniles and six men aged between 18 and 30 – were arrested for offences including conspiracy to supply Class A drugs (heroin and crack cocaine) and kidnap.

Officers conducted raids in a number of additional locations including Agar Grove and Linkwood Walk in Camden; Southend Road in Newham, and Churchfield Road in Ealing.

As well as the arrests, officers have recovered a significant amount of Class A drugs, imitation firearms and cash.

Officers in the Gang Crime / Drug Focus Investigation team based in Camden and Islington started investigating a drugs line operating in the Camden area in September 2022. They discovered a network of people running the line, forcing others to carry out their work. The group supplied heroin and crack cocaine, in Camden, around London and recruitied young people to work for the drugs line, exploiting them for their own financial benefit.

The investigation also identified a case of kidnap by the group of a young woman who was subjected to violence. She continues to be safeguarded throughout this process.

Detective Inspector Zara Baker, from the Central North Gang Crime/Drug Focus CID team, said:

“Today’s operation is the culmination of months’ of hard work by detectives, conducting detailed activity to bring such large scale, complex investigations together.

“These arrests have included conspiracy to supply drugs as well as a kidnapping. However, we know groups like these are often involved in the exploitation of young people and high levels of violence. We hope today’s arrests see the closure of this drug line, and halts the violence and anti-social behaviour that goes hand in hand with gang and drug activity. My officers are committed to removing drugs from the streets of Camden, protecting the vulnerable from exploitation and supressing violence.

“Having seen the harm and chaos groups like this cause in the city as well as in their own communities, we hope the result of this operation will ultimately make Camden an even safer place to live, work and visit.”