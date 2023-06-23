President, Nikos Christodoulides, stressed on Thursday the need for the immediate resumption of the negotiations within the agreed framework, from where they were left off in Crans-Montana, noting that this has to take place soon, making use of the window of opportunity that is there after the elections in Turkey.

According to a Presidency press release, during his speech at the working lunch, Christodoulides referred to the Cyprus problem, to the situation in Ukraine, the migration issue and other issues of the European agenda. Moreover he referred to the achievements of the Swedish Presidency, as, among others, the adoption of the 10th and 11th package of sanctions against Russia and the important agreement achieved about on the Migration and Asylum Pact.

Moreover, he said that he himself was actively engaged with the first Cypriot EU Presidency in 2012 and noted that he considers that the next Cypriot EU Presidency in 2026 will be one of the more important milestones during his term in office, underlining that his intention is to appoint during the next months a Deputy Minister responsible for the EU Presidency.

As regards the situation in Ukraine, the President said that it is absolutely significant for the EU to continue to support the heroic people of Ukraine and be a front-runner as regards the implementation of international law.

Referring to the issue of migration, Christodoulides noted that Cyprus is the EU member state with the highest percentage of migration flows in proportion to its population, adding that many flows come from the island’s occupied areas, controlled by Turkey.

He stressed that the government is determined to take all necessary measures, among others for the improvement of the infrastructure for the reception of asylum applicants and expedite the processes of examining the applications.

As regards the Cyprus problem, the President said that its settlement constitutes the highest priority for his government.

He added that since the first day he took office, he has made steps to break the deadlock and for the resumption of the negotiations.

He underlined that the current situation cannot constitute a viable solution and the need for the immediate resumption of the negotiations within the agreed framework, from where they were left off in Crans-Montana.

This must take place soon, making use of the window of opportunity that is there after the elections in Turkey, he added.

Christodoulides also said that his proposal for a more active involvement of the EU in efforts to solve the Cyprus problem does not have to do with a change to the solution framework, which is always the relevant UN Security Council resolutions, which constitute the safety network against the Turkish position for two states on the island.

Cyprus has been divided since 1974, when Turkey invaded and occupied its northern third. Repeated rounds of UN-led peace talks have so far failed to yield results. The latest round of negotiations, in July 2017 at the Swiss resort of Crans-Montana ended inconclusively.