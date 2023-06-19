Cyprus President, Nikos Christodoulides, has reiterated the great importance that he attributes to the efforts for breaking the deadlock in the Cyprus problem and resuming negotiations, in light of his proposal for a central role of the EU in the process.

In an interview with “Vima” Greek newspaper on Sunday, Christodoulides said that “breaking the deadlock and the resumption of the talks from where they were left off in Crans Montana is my highest priority. And it is in this framework that I developed by proposal for a more active and central involvement of the EU, especially in the current juncture in which the aim is to break the deadlock.”

Speaking about the 100 first days of his governance, he noted that he immediately began to work towards this direction, conveying and developing his proposal both before the European Council, the President of the European Commission and the President of the European Parliament as well as at the European Parliament plenary, the French President, Emmanuel Macron, the German Chancellor, Olaf Scholz and other European leaders.

The President said that his interlocutors address in a positive way his proposal and are ready to work for its implementation, noting that any new effort will be made within the UN framework, with a support of the EU.

Christodoulides said that taking into consideration the full spectrum of the EU-Turkish relations, the EU has the tools and motives for the resumption of talks and a Cyprus settlement, that can lead to a mutually beneficial state of affairs for all interested parties, including the EU itself.

Asked about the actions of the Turkish occupation forces in the fenced off city of Famagusta (Varosha), he noted that only the settlement of the Cyprus problem on the basis of the agreed framework will prevent a new fait accompli.

“This is why I will not get tired of recalling that the current state of affairs cannot constitute the settlement of the Cyprus problem and that as time passes by a new fait accompli is created and moves away the prospects for a solution to the Cyprus problem,” he underlined.

He noted that Nicosia follows the situation closely as regards the violations in Famagusta and has been taking action on all international fora, using all necessary diplomatic means, including a recourse at the UN, to disrupt Turkey’s plans.

Referring to the re-election of Recep Tayyip Erdogan to the Turkish Presidency, Christodoulides congratulated him, expressing hope that soon there will be positive developments both in the Cyprus problem and the Greco-Turkish relations.

He noted that he has been informed that after his election Erdogan had a telephone conversation with the President of the European Council, Charles Michel, and with EU heads of state and among others he expressed his will for positive developments in EU-Turkish relations.

“If Erdogan truly wants this, he is in the right direction and we are ready to constructively engage since such a prospect requires, on the basis of EU decisions, positive developments in the Cyprus problem,” he said.

He expressed hope that Erdogan’s new administration will not follow again policies of revisionism and non respect of international law, and noted that a possible improvement of the Greco-Turkish relations will have a positive impact on the Cyprus problem.

Referring to the migration issue he described it as an immense problem for Cyprus, noting that immigration flows to the island are over 6% of its population and that 95% of the immigrants come from Turkey to the occupied areas and then pass to the government controlled areas, or come directly from Turkey to the government controlled areas by sea.

He noted that the government is working with a view to set up a Deputy Ministry for Migration, expressing hope that the relevant proposal will be tabled before the parliament soon.

At the same time, he added, “we need the help of the EU in order to reduce migration flows from Turkey and as regards the issue of returns.”

Cyprus has been divided since 1974, when Turkey invaded and occupied its northern third. Repeated rounds of UN-led peace talks have so far failed to yield results. The latest round of negotiations, in July 2017 at the Swiss resort of Crans-Montana ended inconclusively.

Varosha, the fenced off section of the Turkish occupied town of Famagusta, is often described as a ‘ghost town’.

UN Security Council resolution 550 (1984) considers any attempts to settle any part of Varosha by people other than its inhabitants as inadmissible and calls for the transfer of this area to the administration of the UN. UN Security Council resolution 789 (1992) also urges that with a view to the implementation of resolution 550 (1984), the area at present under the control of the United Nations Peace-keeping Force in Cyprus be extended to include Varosha.

The Turkish Cypriot leadership announced in July 2021 a partial lifting of the military status in Varosha. A few months earlier, on October 8, 2020, the Turkish side opened part of the fenced area of Varosha, following an announcement made in Ankara on October 6. The UN Security Council called for the reversal of this course of action, while the UN Secretary General, in his latest report on his mission of good offices in Cyprus, reiterated his concern over developments in the fenced-off area, noting that the position of the UN on Varosha remains unchanged. The EU also expressed grave concern.