“The Cyprus Ports Authority (CPA) has managed not only to be sustainable but also to be steadily growing, making it today one of the strongest organisations in the Republic of Cyprus,” Cyprus President, Nikos Christodoulides, said on Thursday evening, during an event at the Old Port of Limassol to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Authority.

In his address, the President said that the Cyprus Ports Authority is successfully completing 50 years of voyages and journeys, “a journey that was not always accompanied by favorable winds, but despite the obstacles, the Ports Authority managed to conquer pioneering ports, and its journey was not endless like the Odyssey, but rather a journey towards knowledge, development, and growth.”

In his greeting, the President noted that his presence at the event “is an indication of recognition of the significant work that has been done during these 50 years” as well as the important work that has yet to be accomplished in the future.

He further emphasised that the CPA is a sustainable organisation with financial sufficiency, having prepared a marginally surplus budget for 2023, “and this, of course, has been achieved through the proper utilisation of its resources and areas under its ownership and management”.

“At the same time, the Ports Authority continues its qualitative upgrading to become a modern organisation that, with dedication, knowledge, transparency, outward orientation, and proper management, will be able to face the continuous and multiple challenges that arise in a rapidly changing operational and business environment,” he added.

The Authority’s President of the Board of Directors, Dr. Antonis Stylianou, stated that the history of the CPA demonstrates a stable and upward path, “not always in calm seas and serene ports,” while indicating that “great ships built on solid keels withstand great storms.”

He noted that the organisation, despite experiencing one of the country’s most significant reforms, the commercialisation of port services, has managed to survive and stand against the state and society, “declaring a strong presence, fully aware of our responsibilities and roles.”

Today, said, the Board of Directors of the Authority is moving forward with a comprehensive plan for sustainable development and creating “pioneering policies,” planning for the next 50 years in a new global port environment.