The remarkable progress and continuous rise in rankings of the University of Cyprus were praised by the President of the Republic, Nikos Christodoulides, in his address at the graduation ceremony of the School of Humanities and the Faculty of Philosophy of the University of Cyprus.

The President highlighted its inclusion among the top 1000 higher education institutions in the world according to the International University Ranking.

He said the University of Cyprus was ranked at position 473 after the evaluation of thousands of universities in dozens of countries. “I am confident that it will soon climb even higher in the relevant rankings,” he added.

At the same time, the President noted that having previously taught at the Department of History and Archaeology himself, he feels even more proud.

Addressing the graduates, President Christodoulides urged them to face any difficulties with patience and determination, to nourish their dreams and never stop spreading their roots deep and building the solid foundations needed to reach high. He referred specifically to the story of a tree, the bamboo, whose seeds need five years to sprout.

He also urged them not to forget to reinvent themselves through journeys, both within their imagination and in real life.