Cyprus President, Nikos Christodoulides, will elaborate on Tuesday morning before the European Parliament plenary in Strasbourg on his proposal for a more active involvement of the EU in efforts to lift the deadlock in the Cyprus problem and immediately resume negotiations for a Cyprus settlement within the agreed UN framework.

During his speech before the parliament Christodoulides also aims to highlight Cyprus’ role as an EU member state that can act as a bridge with neighbouring states. In this framework he will refer to the trilateral cooperation which Cyprus and Greece have established with countries of the region, while he will also present his vision for Europe and the way towards the European integration and speak about the Southern Neighbourhood.

Christodoulides will also refer to energy issues, the war Ukraine and migration. While speaking about European issues he will refer to the European elections of 2024 and the 2026 EU Cyprus Presidency.

After his speech the leaders of the seven political European groups at the EP will take the floor. Cypriot MEP Costas Mavrides will speak on behalf of the Progressive Alliance of Socialists and Democrats, as its President Iratxe Garcia Perez will not be present. After the political parties, the other five Cypriot MEPs will also make remarks, while Christodoulides will then take the floor for the second time to refer, among others, to issues related to Cyprus’ domestic policy issues and reforms.

The President of Cyprus speaks on Tuesday before the plenary, at the invitation of the European Parliament’s President, Roberta Metsola, in the framework of debates under the title “This is Europe” with the leaders of EU member states.

Government Spokesman, Konstantinos Letymbiotis, has said that Christodoulides will tell Europeans on Tuesday that Cyprus is the common home of all lawful residents of the country, whose rights are respected without discrimination or exceptions.

In his speech before the European Parliament in Strasbourg, President Christodoulides will also refer to the multiple challenges faced by the EU, he added.

He said that President Christodoulides will present his vision for “our great European family and the path towards European Integration. He will address the multiple challenges we have to collectively manage to tackle major issues such as migration, the environmental crisis, energy, and the need for a transition to a green economy. These are subjects in which the Republic of Cyprus aspires to have a role and a voice, operating as a reliable partner among the states in the region.”

At the same time, President Christodoulides will reiterate the willingness of the Government of the Republic of Cyprus to utilize its status as a member state of the European Union to function as a bridge of communication and stability within a framework of cooperation which will be based on an unwavering commitment to international law.

President Christodoulides will also present his proposal for a more active involvement of the EU in the effort to break the deadlock and achieve an immediate resumption of negotiations for the solution of the Cyprus problem within the agreed UN framework.

Moreover, President Christodoulides will convey a “clear message to the European citizens that the Republic of Cyprus is the common home of all lawful residents of the country, whose rights are respected without discrimination or exceptions”, said Letymbiotis.

Christodoulides program at the EP

————————————————————————

On Tuesday at 1000 local time, the President of the Republic will arrive at the European Parliament, where he will be welcomed by President of the EP Roberta Metsola during an official ceremony, during which the national anthems of Cyprus and the EU will be played.

Christodoulides and Metsola will also hold a meeting focusing on the Cyprus problem, immigration and other matters of European interest. They will then give statements to the press.

At 1030 local time, the President will address the plenary of the European Parliament and respond to the comments and questions from MEPs.

After his address, he will have a meeting with President of the European People’s Party (EPP) Manfred Weber, followed by a lunch hosted by Weber in honor of the President, which will also be attended by the Vice-Presidents of the European Parliament and the Vice-Presidents of the EPP.

During Christodoulides meeting with the EPP officials the participation of his government’s ministers to EPP ministerial meetings is expected to be discussed.

Later on, the President will have a meeting with President of the European Parliament group “Renew Europe” Stéphane Séjourné and then with Vice-Chair of the Socialists and Democrats Pedro Marques.

Moreover he will participate in a coordination meeting with the EPP political group.

In the evening, he will depart for Vienna, where he will pay a one-day working visit on June 14.

The President attended a dinner with the six Cypriot MEPs on Monday evening during which issues that will be included in his speech on Tuesday were discussed.

Christodoulides is accompanied in Strasbourg, and later in Vienna, by Government Spokesman, Konstantinos Letymbiotis, Director of the President’s Diplomatic Office, Marilena Raouna, the Director of the President’s Press Office, Victoras Papadopoulos, and other officers.

Cyprus has been divided since 1974, when Turkey invaded and occupied its northern third. Repeated rounds of UN-led peace talks have so far failed to yield results. The latest round of negotiations, in July 2017 at the Swiss resort of Crans-Montana ended inconclusively.