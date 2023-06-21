The President of the Court of Justice of the EU Koen Lenaerts condemned the violation of international law in Cyprus and in Ukraine, and emphasized that maintaining the status quo and the results of invasion and occupation are not acceptable.

Lenaerts met with the President of the House of Representatives Annita Demetriou, on the sidelines of the 16th Conference of the Speakers of the Parliaments of Small European States in Luxembourg.

According to an announcement by the Parliament, the meeting took place in the presence of the Cypriot Members of the Court of Justice of the EU and of the General Court of the EU Constantinos Lykourgos, Savvas Papasavva and Nikos Emiliou.

Demetriou underlined the importance of the decisions of the Court of Justice of the EU for the Republic of Cyprus and the Cyprus problem, adding that the Turkish violations of international law must be ended immediately and the negotiations for the solution of the Cyprus problem should be resumed as soon as possible.

In Cyprus, she noted, where there are still refugees, missing persons and uncertainty resulting from the ongoing occupation, the continuation of the status quo and Turkey’s unacceptable claims for a two-state solution cannot be accepted, especially in the context of the EU.

The President of the Parliament also held other bilateral meetings on the sidelines of the 16th Conference.

She attended a working dinner with the President of the Parliament of Luxembourg Fernand Etgen and held separate meetings with the President of the Parliament of Monaco Brigitte Boccone-Pages and the President of the Parliament of Liechtenstein Albert Frick.

During the working dinner with the President of the Parliament of Luxembourg, the two Presidents expressed satisfaction regarding the very good level of relations developed between the two parliaments and confirmed their will to further strengthen inter-parliamentary cooperation.

Demetriou highlighted the prospect of broadening and deepening relations between the parliaments of Cyprus and Luxembourg, based on the adherence of the parliaments of small states to the principles of international law, underlining their role in maintaining peace.

The two Presidents also discussed the challenges facing Cyprus and Luxembourg, as well as their parliaments, in areas such as education, migration, energy crisis and inflation.

At the meeting with the President of the Parliament of Monaco Brigitte Boccone-Pages, views were exchanged on possible ways to strengthen bilateral cooperation.

It was agreed to hold regular teleconferences, with the aim of discussing issues of common interest, such as the advantages offered by small states in the sectors of services, tourism and digital development and the promotion of further economic and business cooperation.

Demetriou expressed her satisfaction regarding the election of Boccone-Pages, as the first female President of the Parliament of Monaco, noting the importance of highlighting positive role models of female leaders.

In the meeting with the President of the Parliament of Liechtenstein, Albert Frick, the common will to strengthen relations between the two states, which as small European states share common concerns and common challenges, was reaffirmed.

Cyprus has been divided since 1974, when Turkey invaded and occupied its northern third. Repeated rounds of UN-led peace talks have so far failed to yield results. The latest round of negotiations, in July 2017 at the Swiss resort of Crans-Montana ended inconclusively.