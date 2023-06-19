A 15-year-old boy from Potters Bar has been issued with a Criminal Behaviour Order (CBO) after being convicted at court this week.

A CBO is available on conviction for any criminal offence in any criminal court. The order is aimed at tackling the most serious and persistent offenders and specifies a set of conditions which the subject must abide by, alongside any sentence imposed by the court.

The 12-month order was granted by the courts on Wednesday 14 June after the boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was convicted of attempted robbery and possession of an offensive weapon.

It sets out strict conditions which he must abide by, including:

Not to enter Potters Bar railway station or bus station, unless travelling to an educational setting or work placement.

Not to enter McDonald’s in Darkes Lane.

Not to associate with a second named youth within a defined area of Hertsmere.

Not to be in possession of nitrous oxide cannisters in a public place.

Breaching the order is a criminal offence for which he can be arrested.

Safer Neighbourhood Inspector Rachael Robertson said: “Despite numerous attempts by police and partner agencies to engage with the boy and steer him away from criminal activity, his offending continued, and we were left with no choice but to seek this order.

“This is the first we have secured on a teenager for several years and we hope it helps to provide some respite to the local community, who have suffered a great deal as a result of the boy’s actions.”

If you have concerns about crime or anti-social behaviour in your local area, please report it.

You can do so by reporting online, speaking to an operator in our Force Communications Room via our online web chat or by calling the non-emergency number 101. Always dial 999 in an emergency.

Further information about Criminal Behaviour Orders can be found on the CPS website.

