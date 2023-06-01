We are well prepared for Saturday’s FA Cup Final at Wembley and are looking forward to welcoming fans to London.

Over recent months we have been working closely with our partners including the FA, Wembley Stadium and other police forces, putting together a comprehensive plan to ensure that all those attending the match can do so safely and securely.

More than 1,000 Met officers will be involved in the policing of the final, both within the Wembley footprint, key transport hubs and in other areas of the capital where we expect fans to congregate.

This will include our mounted branch and dog units, as well as officers from Greater Manchester Police (GMP) who will be travelling down with fans from both clubs, and who will assist with the policing operation for the day alongside traffic units, Op Servator counter terrorist officers, evidence gathering and licensing teams, and crime investigators.

There are train strikes causing disruption to travel, so would advise people to check their journeys ahead of time. We have a co-ordinated plan with colleagues at GMP, West Midlands Police and British Transport Police to ensure we are effectively sharing information given the journeys of fans to Wembley and their return back home.

Please only come to London if you have a ticket to watch the match, there are no alternative sites for fans to gather in numbers. We would ask anyone making their way to the stadium to arrive in plenty of time and to be aware of their surroundings. If you see anything that doesn’t look right, report it to us immediately.

Individuals or groups who cause serious disruption to the match – or who have the intention to do so – should be aware that we will act swiftly and robustly. Similarly, we will not tolerate any criminality, anti-social behaviour or disorder.

Deputy Assistant Commissioner Ade Adelekan, said: “The FA Cup Final is a momentous day in the sporting calendar and our comprehensive policing operation reflects this. Of course this is also a derby match, and we are alive to the added significance – and challenges – this may bring.

“This event has been months in the planning and we are continuing to work with our key partners in the lead up to the match. Overall it is a busy weekend in London with two large concerts also taking place, and a number of planned demonstrations. We have a flexible plan in place to reduce the likelihood of crime and disorder and ultimately to make sure everyone can enjoy themselves safely.”