Three foreigners injured in late night delivery attack, six local males including minors arrested, hate crimes suspected

Six suspects including minors have been arrested in Limassol after a food delivery driver was robbed and later attacked by unknown assailants as he was trying with friends to retrieve his stolen motorcycle at a local park.

According to police, a 20-year-old foreign national filed a complaint on Sunday, saying unknown assailants robbed him at gunpoint after midnight as he was delivering a food order around 12:40am.

The driver, described as a Pakistani national, told police he went to a specific location to deliver burgers when four youths robbed him at gunpoint, taking the food, his money, and his motorcycle.

After learning from an acquaintance that his motorcycle was spotted at Philhellene Park, in Agios Ioannis borough, the victim went there with two male friends aged 34 and 38 to retrieve his motorcycle but they were attacked by a bigger crowd.

“They ran away after allegedly being attacked by a group of unknown assailants, who pursued them and managed to catch up to them nearby,” a police incident report said.

The three friends, who said they were assaulted by people with baseball bats and other offensive instruments, went to Limassol General Hospital where they received treatment for multiple injuries and fractures, including a head injury.

Police said a total of six local males have been arrested on assault and theft charges, including a 22-year-old and five teenagers aged between 14 and 15.

According to the complaint, the gang consisted of about 15 assailants but it was not clear whether any minors took part in the physical confrontation, while two of the young suspects who went to the police station with their parents reportedly expressed remorse.

Police did not have information about the friends who got attacked but they were understood also to have been delivery drivers.

CID Limassol are investigating the incident, including possible hate crimes.