People trafficking gang who smuggled Albanian men into UK jailed

A sophisticated organised crime group illegally trafficking Albanian men into the UK has been dismantled

Seven men involved in a conspiracy to traffic people into the UK have been jailed.

The men conspired to facilitate the illegal entry of people from Albania into the UK by hiding them in lorries. They operated discreetly exploiting individuals seeking better economic opportunities.

Detectives from the Met’s Specialist Crime Command, working in partnership with colleagues from the Home Office Immigration Enforcement and Border Force, carried out a complex investigation which identified the men conspiring to traffic illegal immigrants into the UK between Friday, 1 January 2021 and Saturday, 15 May 2021.

Detective Constable Steve Willis, from the Met’s Specialist Crime Command, said: “This is the first time this legislation has been used in the Met. As a team we recognised this criminality and worked together to identify the correct newly introduced legislation to enable us to charge these men.

“This case highlights the united front of law enforcement.”

They were all sentenced at Snaresbrook Crown Court on Thursday, 22 June.

From August 2020 detectives targeted their investigation in, Southgate, Enfield and motorway service areas in the South East England, along with Wellingborough in Lincolnshire. This followed intelligence gathering in partnership with Safer Neighbourhoods Team investigating cannabis factories across Brent, London.

All the factories were closed down. This discovery enabled the investigation team to identify a simple business model being used by the organised crime group (OCG) who arranged for other criminals to enter the UK.

This included, Romanian registered goods vehicles entering into the UK unusually via Dunkirk to Dover with Albanian males hidden in the cab area. These vehicles then stopped at services on their legitimate routes in the South East of England and were met by an individual linked to the OCG.

The smuggled males would then be seen to leave the lorry with the driver and meet an OCG representative. On occasion, the goods driver was given a small package before returning to his vehicle and leaving the venue, continuing on his route. The smuggled males would then travel with the OCG representative, usually returning to the Southgate area, before being passed on to other Albanians.

Chris Foster, Deputy Director from the Home Office’s Criminal and Financial Investigation unit, said: “This organised crime group is now behind bars thanks to the work between the Home Office and Metropolitan Police.

“We will continue to work closely with our policing partners to disrupt people-smuggling gangs and ensure those who abuse our laws face the consequences of their crimes.”

With the evidence gathered, officers executed search warrants in Barnet, Enfield and Northamptonshire. The seven were charged with offences in May 2021 and later appeared at Snaresbrook Crown Court.

Three of the offenders immediately pleaded guilty to their part in the conspiracy.



Dimitraki Nika, 35 (31.7.87) a Greek national of Newsholme Drive, Enfield, was sentenced to four years’ imprisonment for his part travelling to the service areas and receiving the men.



Arlin Leka, 29 (1.5.94) an Albanian national of Ashfield Parade, Southgate pleaded guilty to his part in the conspiracy arranging the passages into the UK and travelling to the service areas and receiving the men, as well as possession of criminal property, namely £13,000 cash. He was sentenced to six years’ imprisonment.



Doru-Emil Moldovan, 32 (8.7.90) a Romanian national of an unknown address pleaded guilty to his part in the conspiracy as a lorry driver, as well as possession of criminal property, namely £9,980 cash. He was sentenced to 20 months’ imprisonment.

Four further members of the OCG were found guilty of conspiracy to do an act to facilitate the Commission of Breach of UK immigration law by a non-UK national, Contrary to Section 1(1) of the Criminal Law Act 1977 on 26 May 2023, following a six-week trial at Snaresbrook Crown Court. They were:



Kristian Agolli, 35 (4.1.88) of Dudrich Mews, Enfield was found guilty of conspiracy for his part in receiving smuggled males and was sentenced to three years and three months’ imprisonment;



Aldis Cseplye, 33 (26.1.90) of Pembroke Road, Hornsey was found guilty of conspiracy for his part in receiving smuggled males and was sentenced to two years and nine months’ imprisonment;



Sorin Holerca, 40 (9.10.81] of High Street, Swanscombe, was found guilty of conspiracy for his part in co-ordinating transport and was sentenced to four years and six months’ imprisonment;



Jozef Szekely, 33 (13.3.90) a Romanian resident of an unknown address was found guilty of conspiracy for his part as a lorry driver and was sentenced to two years’ imprisonment

DC Willis continued by saying: “This was a highly complex, protracted investigation which would not have been possible without the support of Lincolnshire Police and our partners at the Home Office. The investigation utilised a host of different investigation techniques at our disposal and has dismantled a criminal network brining young Albanian males into the UK illegally.”

One man who travelled illegally to the UK was also arrested on 15 May 2021 as part of the investigation. He received a custodial sentence after pleading guilty to entering the UK in contravention of a deportation order. He had previously been deported from the UK. A number of other Albanian males were discovered in two addresses in Wellingborough on 15 May 2021, they were dealt with by the UK’s Immigration Service.

It is believed none of the other Albanian males who illegally entered the UK were victims of human trafficking. They paid the organised crime group between £20,000 and £24,000 in cash to travel to the UK.