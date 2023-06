POGO progressive women’s movement symbolic protest outside the Archdiocese:

The guilty must be punished!

We demand that the Holy Synod remove the former Bishop of Kition who was found guilty of an indecent act against a minor. These crimes cannot go unpunished!

In addition, we are outraged by the attitude of the Cyprus Police who prohibited us from approaching the Archdiocese and lined up in front of the demonstrators in a way that restricted our symbolic protest, without even giving any reason.