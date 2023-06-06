On Sunday, 4th June 2023, His Eminence Archbishop Nikitas celebrated the Divine Liturgy of St. John Chrysostom at the Archdiocesan Cathedral of the Divine Wisdom with the attendance of hundreds of faithful.

The Liturgy was concelebrated by the V. Rev. Archimandrite Nephon Tsimalis, Chancellor, and the V. Rev. Theonas Bakalis, Archimandrite of the Ecumenical Throne and Cathedral Dean.

The Rev. Archdeacon Dr. George Tsourous also served assisted by a plethora of altar servers.

The Sacred Service was celebrated in various languages testifying to the universality of the Orthodox Faith, which was concretely demonstrated on the Great Day of Pentecost, as recorded in the New Testament.

A gracious celebratory reception followed in the Cathedral’s Crypt.



Photo Credit: Jessy Papasavva Photography