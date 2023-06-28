On Sunday, June 25, 2023 His Eminence Archbishop Nikitas of Thyateira and Great Britain visited the Parish of Ss. Peter & Paul in Clapham in anticipation of the Patronal Feast of the parish. The day also marked the 20th anniversary of the parish’s founding. The Archbishop celebrated the Divine Liturgy. Among those concelebrating was Rev. Protopresbyter Alexander Fostiropoulos, the Dean of the Parish, Rev Presbyters Ian page, Stephan Strekopytov, Steven Ireland and Archdeacon George Tsourous.

Following the Sacred Service, the parish graciously hosted a delightful reception. This reception provided an excellent opportunity for the Archbishop to personally interact with the parishioners, fostering a sense of unity and shared celebration. The day ended on a high note, encapsulating two decades of the parish’s journey in a truly memorable fashion.