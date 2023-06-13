GREEK ORTHODOX CHURCH OF Ss ANTHONY THE GREAT & JOHN THE BAPTIST

1, SUSSEX WAY, HOLLOWAY, LONDON N7 6RT

ANNUAL PATRONAL FEAST OF THE NATIVITY

OF ST JOHN THE BAPTIST

Friday 23rd & Saturday 24th June 2023

THEY WOULD LIKE TO INVITE AND INFORM ALL ORTHODOX CHRISTIANS THAT ON FRIDAY 23RD AND SATURDAY 24TH OF JUNE 2023,

OUR PARISH & COMMUNITY WILL CELEBRATE ITS SUMMER ANNUAL PATRONAL FEAST (NATIVITY OF ST JOHN THE BAPTIST)

WITH SPLENDOUR AND RELIGIOUS MAGNIFICENCE.

WE LOOK FORWARD TO THE HONOUR OF YOUR PRESENCE AT OUR CHURCH’S RELIGIOUS AND COMMUNITY CELEBRATIONS.

THESE WILL TAKE PLACE IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE FOLLOWING PROGRAMME.

Note: During the celebrations a relic of St John the Baptist

will be offered for veneration.

PROGRAMME OF THE FEΑST

MONDAY 19TH JUNE 2023

Service of Supplication to St John the Forerunner.

12.00p.m

FRIDAY 23 JUNE 2023

Great Vespers. 12.00 p.m (noon)

SATURDAY 24 JUNE 2023

COMMEMORATION OF

THE NATIVITY OF SAINT JOHN THE BAPTIST

Matins and Divine Liturgy celebrated by

His Grace Bishop Maximos of Melitene

09.00 am

Reception at the church hall. ΩΡΑ: 12.00 μ.μ. pm

Those who wish to take part in the lunch that will take place after the Divine Liturgy in the church hall are invited to contact the offices of the church. Tickets: £30 per person.

For further information, or for commemoration of names for the artoclasia:

Church –Telephone: 0207 281- 0407.

Public Transport: Underground & Overground:

Holloway Road, Highbury & Islington, Finsbury Park, Arsenal and Drayton Park.

Buses: 29, 153, 91, 43, 263, 259, 4 & 17.