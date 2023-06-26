The area used for organic agricultural production has increased in all member states of the EU, including Cyprus, between 2012 and 2021, according to data published by Eurostat, the statistical service of the European Union.

These areas expanded from 14.7 million hectares in 2020 to 15.9 million ha in 2021, the equivalent of 9.9% of the total utilised agricultural area in the EU.

The area used for organic agricultural production in Cyprus was 3.4% of the total agricultural area used in 2012, 4.6% in 2020 and 6.3% in 2021.

Between 2012 and 2021, the area used for organic farming increased in almost all EU countries. The area almost quadrupled in Portugal (+283%) and Croatia (+282%), the sharpest rates of increase within the EU. It also grew rapidly in France (+169%) and also more than doubled in Hungary (+125%) and Romania (+101%).

The highest shares of organic farming areas within total utilised agricultural area were in Austria (26% in 2020), Estonia (23% in 2021) and Sweden (20% in 2021).

By contrast, the share of organic farming was below 5% in six EU countries in 2021, with the lowest shares in Bulgaria (1.7%) and Malta (0.6%).