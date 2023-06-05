Deacon Anastasios Brandon Gallaher was ordained to the priesthood on Saturday, June 3, 2023, by His Grace Bishop Maximos of Melitene, at the Church of the Holy Trinity in Oxford.

His Grace co-celebrated with the Priest in charge of the Church, Protopresbyter Ian Graham, and clerics from the wider area.

In his address to the new priest, Bishop Maximos spoke of the joy and the trials of priesthood, and conveyed the best wishes of His Eminence Archbishop Nikitas of Thyateira and Great Britain to Father Anastasios Brandon and the congregation.

A reception followed the service at the adjoining building of the church.

