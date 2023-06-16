At the Archangel funeral office we organize ceremonies to honour the circle of life, keeping the memories of loved ones alive and giving comfort to every family and friend of the person who has passed away

On Sunday, June 11, 2023, the opening of the Archangel Funerals took place.

Maria Georgiou has many years of experience arranging funerals.

The opening was attended by relatives and friends of Maria Georgiou and many people from the greek community

The attendees had the opportunity to enjoy the hospitality of Ms. Georgiou, but also to learn about the operation of the office and what it can offer Our community

The consecration was performed by Father Apostolos from the church of Agios Ioannis the Baptist accompanied by Father Stylianos.

In his short speech, Father Apostolos also mentioned the following: “Always, when we start a new job, we ask for God’s help and his blessing. The work that Ms. Maria Georgiou is asked to perform is not just any job. It is an offer to our fellow human beings and support in the most difficult moments of separation from their loved ones. For this reason, we wish her a good start and strength to cope with the difficult task she has undertaken.

For information and 24-hour personal service you can contact the office on the phone: 0208 804 6000.

