Olive Branch Aid official opening

The 11th May 2023 marked the inaugural launch of the new premises of Olive Branch Aid (OBA), the primary food bank and advice centre of the Holy Archdiocese of Thyateira and Great Britain. The prestigious ceremony was graced by notable dignitaries including His Eminence Archbishop Nikitas of Thyateira and Great Britain; Councillor Sarbaz Barznji, the Mayor of the London Borough of Lambeth; the Hon. Mr Andreas Kakouris, High Commissioner of the Republic of Cyprus; and the Hon. Mr. Christos Goulas, Consul General of the Hellenic Republi who joined OBA trustees and volunteers in the symbolic act of cutting the ribbon, officially opening our doors to those in need, following welcoming addresses. The event brought together trustees and dignitaries in this symbolic gesture of unity and shared responsibility.

Originating in the church hall of St. Nectarios church in Battersea, Olive Branch Aid was founded three years ago with its foundation firmly rooted within the church. We extend our heartfelt best wishes and will eagerly monitor their ongoing development.

Archbishop Nikitas, in a benevolent gesture, has personally contributed over £20,000 to date, alongside a generous network of donors. During his address at the grand opening, Archbishop Nikitas expressed his belief in the church’s mission – to serve humanity in its rich diversity. He emphasized that this mission finds true fulfillment through OBA’s outreach programs and their collaborative work with other charities.

Representatives from various partner charities extended their gratitude to His Eminence, acknowledging the efforts made by OBA in serving their communities.

OBA, with its commitment to supporting families, individuals, and schools across four London boroughs, has ambitious plans on the horizon. These include initiating language lessons and broadening their existing services. However, their aspirations rely heavily on the generous donations of funds, goods, and volunteered time. If you are in a position to contribute in any way, we urge you to reach out to them at the following link:

Email: [email protected]

Instagram: www.instagram.com/olivebranchaid

Facebook: www.facebook.com/olivebranchaid

Donate: app.investmycommunity.com/olive-branch-2630