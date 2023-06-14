Do you recognise this man?

Detectives continuing to investigate a violent robbery at Charing Cross Underground station are releasing images in connection.

At just before 6am on Sunday 7 May, the victim, an off-duty police officer, was sat on a bench waiting for a northbound Northern line Tube service.

He was then approached by four men who attacked him and stole his phone and his bag containing a laptop and a set of keys.

As a result of the attack, the victim suffered a broken wrist, a perforated ear drum and two broken teeth.

A boy aged 16 and a man aged 19 have been arrested on suspicion of assault with intent to rob and released on conditional bail pending further enquiries.

Detectives believe the man in the CCTV images may have information that could help their investigation.

Anyone who recognises him is asked to contact BTP either by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 102 of 7 May.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.