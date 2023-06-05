Occupancy in leisure businesses throughout Cyprus ranged from 75% to 80% during the Pentekost long weekend, known in Cyprus as Kataklysmos (Inundation), according to the Federation of Recreation Centres (OSIKA).

In statements to CNA, the President of OSIKA, Neophytos Thrasyvoulou, said that coastal cities as well as mountain resorts were the most popular choices, while less traffic was recorded in leisure businesses in Nicosia.

Thrasyvoulou said that the long weekend was “a good start” for June, but also for kickstarting the summer season. He expressed the wish that occupancies would remain at these levels until the end of the year.

Thrasyvoulou also referred to the problems faced in the food industry in finding staff. Already he said, they had a meeting with the Minister of Labour to whom they expressed their concerns.

They are now aiming to hire students and asylum seekers.

On the employment of asylum seekers, Thrasyvoulou said that several applicants change their minds, with businesses forced to seek new staff to train. He noted that any occupation in the food industry requires specialisation of about one to one and a half years, and that the change of employees was bad, both for the economy and for businesses.

He also called on the Ministers of Labour and Interior to find an arrangement for asylum seekers who continue to work in Cyprus, to be able to extend their work permit for another six months, until the end of the tourist season.