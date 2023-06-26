North London Lates is a new free festival along the high street in North Tottenham and Upper Edmonton in July 🙌

The event is a collaboration between Made by Tottenham, Haringey Council’s Creative Enterprise Zone programme, which aims to support creative practitioners & businesses and Fore Street for All CIC organisation.

Join us on Saturday, 15 July, from 5 pm until late for a trail of events and activities, including music, art, circus performances, food and more! 🥳

Sign up for the entire programme 👇

https://www.eventbrite.com/…/north-london-lates-tickets…