Islington’s best social care workers, volunteers and community members will be recognised for the enormous contribution they make to families and the community, as nominations open for Islington Council’s 2023 Dignity in Care Awards.

The annual awards shine a light on the vital role carers across Islington play in maintaining residents’ quality of life, helping them retain their dignity, stay independent and do more of the things they want.

Nominations are open to anyone and will be accepted between Thursday, 8 June and Thursday, 20 July.

Following a successful event last year, which celebrated 14 winners and seven highly commended carers, this year’s awards ceremony will be held at Islington Assembly Hall on 13 September.

Jessie Hall, who won the Carer of the Year (Shared Lives) award last year, said: “The Dignity in Care awards were such a fantastic experience – the resident I support through Shared Lives came with me and he was so excited about being nominated. Seeing him happy is what matters, that’s what being a carer is all about.

“I’ve been a carer for more than 40 years and this was the first time I have been awarded for that work.”

Cllr Nurullah Turan, Executive Member for Health and Social Care, said: “It was so heart-warming to read the many nominations we received last year from service users and their families, who revealed the huge difference carers have made, helping them live the lives they want.

“Carers are often unsung heroes, but it is so important to celebrate the enormous contribution they make. If you know someone who deserves to be recognised for their care work, whether it’s a paid or unpaid, please show your appreciation and nominate them for an award.”

This year’s award categories are:

Carer of the Year (domiciliary care and reablement)

Carer of the Year (resident, nursing care and extra care)

Carer of the Year (supported living)

Carer of the Year (Shared Lives)

Registered Practitioner of the Year

Family Carer of the Year

Volunteer of the Year

Heart of the Community

Outstanding Collaboration

Special Recognition

To nominate an inspirational care worker, visit the Dignity in Care Awards page on the council’s website