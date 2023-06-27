Great Sunday for New Salamis Youth FC U13 White, who had a fantastic Tournament at Aloysius – AFC summer tournament. Played against some great teams like Pro FA – Salamis won 2.0,They played Limitless FA in the semi finals in an evenly matched game which, they won on penalties which saw them into the Final Vs ‘Alexandra Park Youth A team’ who had won all their group games and had 1 draw earlier with New Salamis however second time round in the final they conceded 2 goals being the only 2 in the entire tournament. Well done to the boys. New Salamis Youth FC U13 White won their league undefeated and now finalists.

New Salamis Youth also had a fun day event where the coaches played the parents.

Anyone wishing to join New Salamis Youth email [email protected]