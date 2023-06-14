New Salamis who play iñ the Isthmian leagùe would like to welcome Tom Boxer & Finlay Johnson to New Salamis as their Joint Managers for the 2023/24 Season. Finlay was the manager of Chalfònt St Peters FC.

Tom Boxer was a player wìth several clubs in the Isthmian League notably Potters Bar.St Neots, Northwood and New Salamis and was a star player in the KOPA League with Rizokarpasso and Maronites.

Their home ground this season will be at Haringey Borough and welcome any players who wish to join the club. You can contact the club by email:[email protected]

New Salamis also like to thank the previous manager Richard Georgiou who had to give up due to work commitments for his services and wish him luck in all his endeavours.

Richard has been a loyal servant to New Salamis where his career started 16 years ago when he played for them in the KOPA League winning several trophies including the FA Sunday Cup. He then took on the role as the New Salamis manager two years ago when they were in the Spartan South Midlands Premier and won the Championship and the club were promoted to the Isthmian League where last season they ended the season in a comfortable middle of the table position.

Richard Georgiou said “it was a difficult decision for me but believe it’s the right time to step down as manager. Been at the club for over 15 years as a player and manager. Got memories that will last a lifetime. Amazing club and il always be a red. Time to relax and wait for the next challenge”.