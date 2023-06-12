Mr. Andreas Makris is the Honorary President of the Coventry Community

In the Holy Church of the Transfiguration of the Savior in Coventry, His Grace Bishop Maximos of Melitene, officiated on All Saints’ Sunday.

At the end of the Divine Liturgy, His Grace read out the congratulatory letter from His Eminence Archbishop Nikitas of Thyateira and Great Britain, to the new Honorary President of the Community, Mr. Andreas Makris.

Among other things, in his letter, His Eminence, addressing Mr. Makris, mentions: “Your forty years of service to the Community are truly admirable and a source of inspiration for younger Committee Members“, while at another point, praising Mr. Makris, he underscores: “You are the recipient of God’s blessing, with your active participation in the Coventry Transfiguration Community, which becomes your home, with a warm family that loves you and appreciates you for your pleasant character, eloquence, kindness, distinction, goodness, and sociability“.

After the Divine Liturgy, a meal followed in the Church’s hall in honour of the new Honorary President of the Community.

