The picture is of children and staff at The Brook Special School in Broadwater Farm, with the children proudly holding up their AQA accreditation certificates.

It has been a momentous week for the children, their parents/families and staff at The Brook Special Primary School in Broadwater Farm.

The pupils there have been awarded a highly impressive 178 AQA accreditation certificates in subjects like Humanities, Music, Science and Independence and Life Skills.

This magnificent haul means that all of school’s KS1 and KS2 children have received at least one AQA accreditation certificate, with some obtaining two or three.

The Brook School’s headteacher Maureen Duncan said:

This is a fantastic achievement for all of our pupils and is a testament to the staff’s aspiration and commitment to our children’s progress.

In more great and positive news for The Brook too, the school has been awarded a ‘Centre of Excellence’ award for Rebound Therapy.

The initiative, which has been spearheaded by teacher Carlos Teixeira, has seen 7 new, external and internal staff members be successful in gaining personal Rebound trainer accreditation.

Many congratulations and very well done to all at The Brook!