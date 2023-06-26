Kyriakos Mitsotakis was sworn in as prime minister for a second term on Monday afternoon, after his party achieved a big win on Sunday’s general elections.

The swearing-in ceremony was held at the Presidential Palace, in the presence of the President, Katerina Sakellaropoulou and Archbishop Ieronymos. Mitsotakis then walked to the Maximos Mansion, the official seat of the prime minister, where he met with outgoing caretaker premier Ioannis Sarmas, to officially begin his new term.

Mitsotakis thanked Sarmas and the cabinet of the caretaker government for its “exemplary operation” during its short tenure, while Sarmas wished him success in his renewed term.