The missing vessel was expected to run out of oxygen on Thursday morning.

The estimated oxygen deadline for those on board the missing Titanic submersible has passed, as authorities double their rescue efforts in the North Atlantic ocean.

Officials approximated that “breathable air” would run out by 7:18am EDT, which is 12.18pm BST, though ten extra ships and several remotely-operated submarines have joined the search.

The vessel, named Titan, lost communication with tour operators on Sunday while around 435 miles south of St John’s, Newfoundland, during a trip to the Titanic shipwreck off the coast of Canada.

The 6.7m (22ft)-long OceanGate Expeditions vessel, which has British billionaire adventurer Hamish Harding on board, reportedly had a 96-hour oxygen supply in case of emergencies.

Who are the five crew members on board the missing Titanic sub?

Also in the undersea craft are UK-based businessman Shahzada Dawood, his son Suleman Dawood, and OceanGate’s chief executive and founder Stockton Rush, reportedly with French submersible pilot Paul-Henri Nargeolet.

The US Coast Guard has been leading an international rescue effort which was stepped up after underwater noises were heard on Tuesday and again on Wednesday.

Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, US Coast Guard Captain Jamie Frederick said he was “quite frankly” unable to say exactly where the noises originated from.

“We need to have hope, but I can’t tell you what the noises are,” he said.

Dr David Gallo, a deep-sea explorer and close friend of the vessel’s pilot, told Good Morning Britain on Thursday that rescuers “need a miracle”.

How would the Titan crew be conserving oxygen?

“The noises are repetitive… there isn’t anything in the natural world which would have that cycle.”

He added: “Our hopes are high. We need a miracle at this point, but miracles do happen, so I’m very optimistic.”

One of the vessels sent to help search efforts is French research vessel L’Atalante which carries a remotely operated vehicle (ROV), Victor 6000.

This ROV has a capacity to lift the Titan ship to the surface.

Mr Marquet said he remains hopeful rescuers will find the vessel with the introduction of the ROVs.

The area of the search has been expanded, with the surface search now about 10,000 square miles, and the sub-surface search about 2.5 miles deep.