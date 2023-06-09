The Met Office has issued a yellow heat-health alert for London until 9am on Tuesday 13 June with temperatures set to reach 29°
While lots of us will be enjoying the sunshine, anyone can become unwell if they get too hot especially those that are vulnerable.
Take action to keep yourself and others safe such as:
Drinking plenty of fluids
Staying in the shade when the sun is strongest (11am-3pm)
Limiting strenuous activity during the hottest part of the day
Covering up with suitable clothing
Checking on family, friends and neighbours who may be at risk
There is also thunderstorm warning in place for Saturday 10 June.
Get more guidance to help you beat the heat: https://orlo.uk/YRynx