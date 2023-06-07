Greek-American Maria Menounos visited the island of Aegina in Greece recently to thank Agios Nectarios for the miracles and healings he has blessed her family with.

On her personal Instagram account, the actress-TV presenter said she prayed for people suffering from cancer, as she knelt before the tomb of the Saint. Maria was diagnosed with a stage 2 pancreatic neuroendocrine tumour in January and underwent successful surgery to remove it. Back in 2017, she was also diagnosed and treated for a benign brain tumour.

The 44-year-old captioned her post: “Aegina is a small island in the Gulf of Greece, located just 16 miles southwest of Athens. Saint Nectarios is considered a patron saint for people who are suffering from diseases; such as cancer, heart trouble, joint pain, epilepsy, arthritis and more. Ever since my mom and I were diagnosed with brain tumors, friends would tell us they were going there to pray for us. We attended St. Nectarios church in California, but going to his church in Greece was always the dream. They say the faithful can hear St. Nectarios in the tomb. As soon as I kneeled down, I heard knocking. Faint knocking noises. I asked Joanna our friend guiding us if that was him and she said yes. But I couldn’t believe it. I stayed ear to the tomb for a long time. I prayed to St. Nectarios and said please make it undeniable. I don’t want to leave here unsure if I heard you. As I was praying for the people in my life with cancer I heard a massive bang and started screaming I hear him! It was definitely undeniable. I sobbed with joy. I will never forget this incredibly inspiring moment….If you ever go to Greece, add this to your trip. St. Nectarios helps so many and has granted so many miracles…”