Manchester City striker Erling Haaland scored twice as Norway secured a routine home win in their Euro 2024 qualifier against Cyprus.

Haaland scored 52 goals in all competitions for City in 2022-23 as they won the Treble of Champions League, Premier League and FA Cup.

Norway took an early lead against Cyprus through Ola Solbakken’s goal.

Haaland converted a penalty and scored again four minutes later, before Grigoris Kastanos pulled a goal back.

Haaland’s second and Norway’s third was set up for him by Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard.

Norway have not qualified for a major tournament since Euro 2000 and made a poor start to this campaign as they bid to reach next summer’s Euro 2024 in Germany.

They lost 3-0 in Spain, drew 1-1 in Georgia and were beating Scotland on Saturday before conceding two late goals to lose 2-1 to Steve Clarke’s side.