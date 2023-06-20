A man arrested after he was seen wearing a football shirt bearing an offensive slogan during the FA Cup Final has been sentenced.

James White, 33 (22.01.90), of Warwickshire, pleaded guilty at Willesden Magistrates’ Court to displaying threatening or abusive writing likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress.

At the same court today, he was issued with Football Banning Order of four years with 14G conditions, fined £1,000 and ordered to pay a £400 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

White was arrested after being seen wearing a Manchester United FC shirt stating “97 Not Enough” on the back during the FA Cup Final earlier this month.

It was deemed offensive in relation to those who died in the Hillsborough tragedy and he was arrested for displaying threatening or abusive writing likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress at the football game.

Chief Inspector Pete Dearden, from the Met’s Public Order command, said: “It’s shocking to see such blatant and overt disrespect to such an awful tragedy.

“On a day when he should have been celebrating his team and football, White chose instead to insult everyone affected by the Hillsborough disaster.

“I’m glad to see the court saw fit to ban this individual from football for the next four years which sends a strong message that this kind of behaviour will not be tolerated.”